Man hospitalized after shooting self outside Virginia Gardens Police Station

VIRGINIA GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he shot himself outside of the Virginia Gardens Police Station.

According to Virginia Gardens Police, a man in his 70s drove up to the station, located along the 6400 block of Northwest 38th Terrace, Sunday morning.

Officials said the man parked outside of the building and shot himself inside his vehicle.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Police said they are investigating the incident as an attempted suicide.

Miami-Dade Police is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.