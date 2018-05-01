Man hospitalized after setting himself on fire in Miami Gardens

Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, officials said, he set himself on fire in Miami Gardens, Tuesday evening.

Miami Gardens Police, Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched just before 7:40 p.m. to a Caraf Oil gas station in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 149th Street.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was an attempted suicide.

Officials on the scene said the man bought $4 to $5 worth of gas, doused himself with gasoline and then set himself on fire at the gas station.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.