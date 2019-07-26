Man hospitalized after possible lightning strike in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by lightning in a Doral neighborhood.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Northwest 114th Avenue and 69th Street in Doral, Friday, at around 2 p.m.

Paramedics transported the 59-year-old victim was to Kendall Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

