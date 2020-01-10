Man hospitalized after domestic-related shooting in Miami Springs; subject in custody

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody, and a man had to be hospitalized following a domestic-related shooting in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a Pizza Hut in Virginia Gardens, along Northwest 36th Street near 57th Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Friday, where, according to Virginia Gardens Police, the victim was dropped off.

According to Miami Springs Police, the shooting, which they deemed domestic-related, occurred at the Parkway Inn Airport Motel, along the 700 block of Curtiss Parkway.

Paramedics then transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is undergoing surgery. Police said the patient is expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured the ambulance arriving at the hospital, and paramedics taking the victim inside on a stretcher.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where multiple police cruisers could be seen in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Aerial footage also showed crime scene tape blocking off the entrances to the restaurant, and a white sedan with its driver-side door open in the parking lot.

Detectives could also be seen searching the motel, located near the restaurant, for evidence.

More investigators and police cruisers could be seen investigating a scene near the Seventh Day Adventist Church, also along the 700 block of Curtiss Parkway. The church is located several blocks away from the Pizza Hut and across the street from the Miami Springs Golf & Country Club.

The shooting remains under active investigation.

