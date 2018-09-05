Man hospitalized after being shot at park in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot at a park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

First responders received a call regarding a shooting at Seminole Wayside Park, located near Southwest 296th Street and U.S. 1, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the wounded man to Jackson South Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

