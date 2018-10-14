LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was shot at a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes has died, as police continue to search for the gunman responsible.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the Citgo station at 4400 North State Road 7, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said a passer-by notified deputies that something was happening at the gas station. Moments later, they heard gunfire.

Deputies apprehended a person they saw running from a scene and jumping into a car. However, they later determined this was not the shooter.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have not released a motive behind the incident.

