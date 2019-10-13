Man dies after crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Atlantic Boulevard just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP currently on scene of a Fatal accident on I-95 northbound just south of Atlantic Boulevard. Two right lanes are blocked at this time. Please use caution and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/7sq2gz6snS — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) October 13, 2019

7News cameras captured a heavily damaged green SUV on a grassy area off the side of the road. An orange crossover could also be seen nearby.

It is unclear if the other driver involved in the crash was left injured.

Two right lanes remain blocked off as authorities continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.