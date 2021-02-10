Man dies after being rescued from building fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a fire in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire near Buchanan Street and 20th Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

The victim’s neighbor, Billy Palmieri, said he tried to help get him out, but he couldn’t get inside.

“I live in apartment number 2. Apartment number 3 banged on my door. One of the tenants told me the back building was on fire,” Billy said. “I ran back there, tried to get into the front unit, couldn’t, came back here and put my fist through the window and undid the latch. I put my head through there to try and get in there, and I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t help him.”

Billy did what he could.

“I cut my wrist wide open. I tried to help save his life,” he said.

Neighbors called 911 and Hollywood Fire Rescue crews arrived to help save the man.

Rescue officials said the victim was not breathing when he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

“Upon arrival, we found a small converted garage/apartment structure on fire. There was a victim, a male subject that was pulled and transported to a hospital,” said firefighter Javier Hernandez.

Unfortunately, the man would not survive.

Neighbors said he lived in the apartment for about eight years and will be missed.

“It’s sad. That’s all I could say,” Billy said.

Neighbors believe a stove left on caused the fire to ignite, but that is still under investigation.

