Man detained after reportedly shooting gun while holding child

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after, police said, they received reports that he was shooting a gun in the air near a church in Downtown Miami — all while holding a child.

According to City of Miami Police, they received multiple calls of a man shooting randomly at people who were feeding the homeless near Gesu Catholic Church, located along the 100 block of Northeast Second Street, Saturday night. Callers told police he was holding a girl while firing off rounds.

Police say the suspect in downtown shooting, was firing at people feeding the homeless. He was firing while holding a child @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fneubPHIAs — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) April 1, 2018

Officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. Shortly after, they apprehended the subject and took him in for questioning.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators collected bullet casings.

No one was injured.

It remains unclear how the girl is related to the man.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.