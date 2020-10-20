Man dead, woman injured after shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a woman has been left hospitalized after a shooting in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 44th Street and 31st Avenue at around 3:23 a.m., Tuesday.

Responding deputies located a deceased man at the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

A blocked off white Nissan could also be seen with the wipers and hazard lights on and one of its tires appeared to be flat.

Bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side door.

BSO continues to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.