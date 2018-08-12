HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting outside of a building supply store in Hialeah that sent another man to the hospital.

Hialeah Police took 59-year-old Everardo Pomares-Correa into custody on Saturday.

According to investigators, the suspect discharged his firearm outside of the business, located along the 2200 block of West 10th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was awake and alert during transport.

Officials said the two men know each other.

Pomares-Correa has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, but it is unclear whether or not he bonded out.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.