Man charged after asking deputies to test meth’s quality

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested after complaining to deputies that he might have been sold the wrong drug.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that 49-year-old Douglas Peter Kelly was charged Tuesday with possession of methamphetamine.

Afraid your drug dealer sold you the wrong narcotic? We offer free testing! https://t.co/PLZ0g9fX4i pic.twitter.com/5SRtxbkzN6 — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) June 13, 2018

Deputies say Kelly called the sheriff’s office earlier Tuesday and explained that he had bought some meth about a week earlier. He said he had a bad reaction after smoking the drug and asked if deputies could test the narcotic’s quality.

At a detective’s invitation, Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office and handed over a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil. Authorities say it field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and Kelly was arrested.

Kelly was being held on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.