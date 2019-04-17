Man caught on camera stealing purse from victim’s car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a man snatch a purse from a victim’s vehicle in Miami.

Miami Police said the woman’s purse was stolen outside her home along Northwest 31st Avenue and 16th Street, around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

The victim could be seen in the video backing her vehicle out of the driveway and walking back to close the gate just as another car pulls up behind hers.

A passenger inside the second vehicle is then seen in the footage snatching her purse before fleeing the scene.

The subject is described as a black male in his 20s with a medium build, standing at 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

The getaway vehicle was described as a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

