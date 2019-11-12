Man caught on camera stealing credit card from NW Miami-Dade mailbox

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a credit card out of a mailbox and used it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Cameras outside of a home in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 178th Street captured the man walking up to the front door just after 12:15 p.m. on July 19.

He proceeded to take the envelopes from the mailbox and fled the scene in a light colored four-door sedan.

Investigators said the stolen mail contained a duplicate credit card from the victim’s bank.

The victim told authorities they never requested the card.

The credit card was later used at a retail store to make a purchase in the amount of $2,471.70.

Detectives said the crook was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

He is believed to be aged anywhere between 20 to 35 years old and has a beard.

If you have any information on this case of credit card fraud, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

