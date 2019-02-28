Man caught on camera setting car on fire outside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Pembroke Pines spoke exclusively to 7News after a man was caught on camera setting their car on fire in the driveway of their home.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, the man was seen on surveillance video outside of their home in the area of Northwest 15th Court and 79th Avenue.

The man, who wore a hoodie, could be seen walking around the car while pouring gasoline on it.

“Nonchalant, putting gasoline all over my car and then just lit it up,” said Patricia Lordi.

Shortly after, the car was engulfed by flames, as the man took off running to a nearby vehicle.

Lordi said she didn’t hear anything, but her daughter did and woke her up.

“We kept looking at videos to see if prior to, maybe someone was driving around, and we didn’t notice anything,” said Lordi. “I don’t know if it was someone that was here a day or two ago driving around.”

Lordi said she keeps looking at the feed from the Ring doorbell, checking if someone is outside, worrying something else might happen.

Her insurance recently lapsed, and her car was not covered at the moment.

She asked, “What possessed whoever did this to do this? Why?”

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and are currently investigating.

“I don’t have any enemies that would do something like this,” said Lordi. “It’s mind-blowing, honestly.”

Family members of the homeowner set up a GoFundMe page to help with the financial burden, which can be found here.

If you have any information on this act of arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

