Man barricades himself inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are responding to a report of shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The call made to officials said that shots were fired near Waterford Point in the 8000 block of 122nd Avenue, Sunday.

The subject has allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment.

Officials believe the subject is alone in his home.

Special Response Teams and negotiators are expected to arrive on scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is en route.

Officials have closed the entrance to the apartment complex.

Officials have instructed residents to stay inside their apartments.

