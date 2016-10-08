Neighbor: Man killed elderly parents in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man remains behind bars in connection to the killing of an elderly couple inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Neighbors said the victims were the suspect’s parents.

7News cameras captured 55-year-old Gumersindo Perez Rodriguez as he was taken away in handcuffs from the residence, located in the area of Southwest 147th Court and 141st Street, Saturday afternoon, following a short SWAT standoff.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the deadly outcome stemmed from a domestic dispute. Although investigators have not specified the suspect’s relation to the victims, neighbor Adiam Alfaro said the suspect is the victims’ son.

“A son killed his elderly parents,” Alfaro said through a translator.

Police said a neighbor called 911 after seeing a man outside covered in blood, just before 12:30 p.m.

By the time authorities arrived, investigators said, Perez Rodriguez had barricaded himself inside the home.

“What we do know is that the son had mental health issues,” said Alfaro.

A police helicopter hovered above the scene as heavily armed officers blocked the street while the subject remained indoors.

Perez Rodriguez surrendered shortly after and was taken into custody. “It’s a sad day for this community,” said area resident Oscar Alarcon.

Officers then went into the home and found the bodies of an elderly man and woman. “People that you’ve seen for the last decade or so, you don’t expect something like this,” said Alarcon.

Detectives did not specify how the couple was killed nor have they revealed a possible motive. Police worked well into the evening as they waited for a warrant to go in and process the crime scene.

Area resident Maritza Arz said she is in disbelief over the gruesome discovery. “I’ve been living on this street for 16 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

While the investigation continues, neighbors are grappling with the magnitude of the tragedy. “Waking up with helicopter, a SWAT team and cops running, it’s really sad,” said Alarcon.

Investigators will not release the victims’ names until family has been notified.

Perez Rodriguez is being held without bond on two counts of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

