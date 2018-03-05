Man arrested in connection to crash that killed Miami Police officer

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made more than a year after, officials said, a driver slammed into a City of Miami Police officer on a motorcycle, killing the officer.

On Nov. 1, 2016, 53-year-old City of Miami Police officer George Sanchez was killed after a driver rear-ended him while he was stopped at a red light on a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the middle of the day, near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue, in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of Ronald Nicolas Pla, Monday. He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued.

According to FHP, Pla was not supposed to be driving a car due to a medical condition. Privacy laws do not allow police to disclose what that condition is.

At least 10 other people sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. However, only Sanchez was killed.

Sanchez leaves behind a loving family. His oldest son works for the City of Miami Police Department, as well.

