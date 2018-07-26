Man arrested for exceeding lobster limit during mini-season

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into in custody after exceeding the per person limit for the lobster mini-season.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials found the man near Key Biscayne with dozens of lobsters Wednesday night.

The limit of lobsters allowed per-person is 12 per day.

