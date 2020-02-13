Man arrested after woman’s stabbing at Hialeah apartment complex

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex in Hialeah, according to neighbors.

Hialeah Police arrested 35-year-old Saul Pellot Duprey Thursday after a chase that ended with the man having to be stunned with a Taser after he tried to run a cruiser off the road.

According to investigators, it all began with a call for help from 5653 West 26th Ave.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the apartment complex just after 9:30 a.m.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said first responders located the 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to the victim’s neighbor, she heard the suspect, later identified by police as Duprey, break into the victim’s house through the glass door on her patio.

“I was in my patio and heard the glass shattering in the victim’s patio,” neighbor Irenia Carmona said in Spanish. “I also heard the victim’s mother screaming.”

Duprey went upstairs and stabbed his ex-girlfriend eight times all over her body, said the neighbor.

After he stabbed the victim, her mother fought with Duprey and punched him. He then grabbed the victim’s car key and fled the scene in her vehicle.

She has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Her mother was also transported from the scene in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured the victim’s mother being wheeled into the back of an ambulance wearing what appeared to be a blood-stained shirt. She was distraught and appeared to be in pain.

Opa-Locka Police spotted the car Duprey got away in. Hialeah Police wanted to chase it, but stopping it wouldn’t be easy.

“The officers attempted to make a traffic stop. At that point, the person basically failed to yield to the emergency lights on the police vehicle,” Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said. “At that point, the driver, which now is the subject in custody, ran one of the Opa-Locka Police Department vehicles off the roadway.”

Multiple police departments were on his tail, and eventually they subdued Duprey with a Taser and took him down, putting him in cuffs at Jackson North Hospital.

According to Carmona and other neighbors, the victim and Duprey started having relationship problems in December, which led to her breaking up with him and filing a restraining order against him.

The victim remains in the hospital, and her ex-boyfriend has been hauled off to jail.

Duprey is likely facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

