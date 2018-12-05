Man arrested after pulling gun on cellphone store employees in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of pulling out a gun at a Miramar cellphone store has been arrested.

Miramar Police said 37-year-old Jeffrey Gourgue turned himself in after he became irate over what he said were faulty cellphones sold to him on Saturday.

Gourgue’s alleged response was to show up to the cellphone store, located along the 3000 block of South State Road 7 and threaten employees with a firearm the following day.

Surveillance video captured the chilling moment.

“OK, here’s what we gonna do, OK?” the suspect said as he cocked the gun. “Here’s the situation, right?”

One of the women in the store could be heard mentioning her baby son sleeping in the back, but the gunman appeared too upset to listen.

Police said the man in the video is Gourgue.

Surveillance video from the previous day showed a more friendly Gourgue, even high-fiving a worker.

Gourgue was charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.