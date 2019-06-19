Man arrested after posting several threats to law enforcement officials on Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have arrested the man behind several threatening posts to law enforcement officials on Facebook.

Thirty-year-old Patrick Taylor faced a judge on Tuesday morning after posting social media threats to the FBI, BSO and the governor of Florida under a pseudonym.

“You’re charged with intimidation writing or sending threats to kill,” said the judge before Taylor interrupted her. “Well, that’s what you’re charged with. Don’t tell me about the facts of your case quite yet.”

Under the name of Rick Johnson he posted a threat to the FBI saying, “The head of the FBI is about to be murdered.”

He threatened Sheriff Gregory Tony writing, “The new head BSO will be murdered” and also posted, “The Governor of Florida will be executed.”

Officials also said he would post statements on his account frequently, sometimes minutes apart.

Taylor was arrested on Monday and his bond was set to $401,000.

Prosecutors also requested for Taylor to not have access to the internet if his bond is posted, which caused him to speak out once again.

“I’d like to be able to call my mother. That’s a modern day device,” said Taylor.

“Your attorney is advising you to not make any comments, and I’d advise you to listen to your attorney,” said the judge.

Taylor no longer spoke out but gave a thumbs up and later stuck his tongue out.

