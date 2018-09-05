MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in the Florida Keys after deputies found nearly 200 illegally harvested lobster tails.

Monroe County deputies performing a traffic stop Tuesday night found 191 lobster tails inside Yordy Escalante Carrillo’s car in Marathon.

Officials said the majority of the tails were undersized. Escalante Carrillo had initially been pulled over because his car had an unreadable tag.

The limit for legally sized lobsters is six per person, per day.

Escalante Carrillo admitted catching the lobsters and not having a commercial fishing license. He is facing hundreds of charges.

