WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested following accusations of flashing his gun outside a bar in Wilton Manors.

The incident happened outside Gym Bar, located in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive, Friday night.

People caught the man on video approaching and heckling people at the bar.

Police said Kenneth Justesen was talking to people about his lost cellphone.

He eventually got into an argument and pulled his gun out scaring people at the bar, who quickly called 911.

Justesen faces charges of aggravated assault and improperly displaying a firearm.

He has since bonded out.

No one was injured in this incident.

