Man arrested after allegedly setting fire to Fort Lauderdale home during domestic dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Fort Lauderdale home following a domestic disturbance.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home, located along Northwest 19th Terrace and Eighth Street, early Friday morning.

Later, a fire was reported at the home just before 8:30 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded and quickly put out the flames.

Investigators said 31-year-old Soveny Belios got into a domestic dispute and started the fire at the home.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the home when the flames broke out.

Belios was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery and arson.

It is unknown if Belios resides at the home.

