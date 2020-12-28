Man arrested, accused of driving, crashing, bailing out of stolen car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car before crashing and bailing out of it in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident began when police received reports of someone in a stolen vehicle, which then turned into a pursuit, Monday.

The driver later crashed and bailed out in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and 154th Avenue.

He was treated on the scene.

It is not yet clear what charges he faces.

