Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 183rd Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami Gardens Police said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A young man’s been shot while walking from a mini-mart near NW 183rd St and NW 17th Ave, and a big police presence remains on scene in #MiamiGardens. The 19-yr-old was shot by somone who got away in a silver Nissan that also carried others, according to police. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UZ0d1PHa88 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 17, 2019

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted the man to the trauma center at Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

7News cameras captured police huddled underneath the awning of a nearby Marathon gas station while they investigated the cause of the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.