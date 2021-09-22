WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is being airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Alligator Alley.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened along the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 26, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a man in his 30s is being airlifted to a trauma center.

Traffic cameras showed the roadway blocked off after air rescue landed at the scene.

