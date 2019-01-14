Man accused of fleeing fatal crash in Miramar arrested

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Miramar.

Joel Osceola Arroyo, 21, was charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly side-swiping a car back in September.

The impact caused the vehicle to lose control, crash into a tree and burst in flames — killing the driver.

Arroyo allegedly fled the scene on foot.

He is being held on a bond of over $500,000.

