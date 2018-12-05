Man accused of exposing himself to minor in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is now behind bars after he was accused of exposing himself to a child in Cooper City.

Thirty-year-old Pedro Raymundo was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition as well as indecent exposure of sexual organs, Wednesday.

Officials said Raymundo was driving around Cooper City when he showed his genitals to a 14-year-old girl in November.

Police believe he was also involved in a similar incident in Dania Beach back in October of 2017.

Anyone who believes Raymundo victimized them should contact Cooper City Police detective Christopher Neves at 954-435-2200, Ext. 275.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.