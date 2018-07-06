Man accused of assaulting women across Florida gets tased after trying to run from cops

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man kidnapped and robbed two women in central Florida before making his way down the state and robbing another.

News outlets report 32-year-old Benjamin Victor Hovan was arrested Thursday by Titusville Police on charges of home invasion, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Casselberry Police say Hovan kidnapped two women at knifepoint Saturday after sexually assaulting one of them. WFTV reports he then stole one of their cars, which was found abandoned Tuesday.

Police say Hovan then assaulted a woman in South Florida. According to the Miami Herald, South Miami police said Hovan robbed a 62-year-old, pistol-whipped her and fled with her car.

It’s unclear if Hovan has a lawyer.

