Man accidentally kills roommate while committing suicide in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man who killed himself in Tamarac inadvertently killed his roommate and their dog, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the home at 7932 Exeter Circle West, Wednesday morning. Officials found a dead man in his 60s inside of a running car in the garage.

Deputies also said his roommate, who is in his 70s, was found dead upstairs with their dog.

Detectives believe the incident was a suicide gone wrong.

“The fumes were very strong,” said BSO deputy Gina Carter. “It’s possible that the car had been left running overnight. This appears to have been a suicide and accidental death. There was a note inside for the suicide. The homes that were adjacent to this one – it’s a town home development – the other units also had a lot of fumes in them, and firefighters had to evacuate those units.”

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where fire rescue crews and deputies were able to make their way inside after pumping air into the home and clearing the fumes.

Upon hearing of the incident, residents were shocked by the tragedy of it.

“Words cannot express how I feel,” said neighbor Michael King.

“You think that something like this would never happen close to home,” said witness Gary Levy.

Investigators have not released any names in this death investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.