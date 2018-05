MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man after, officials said, he experienced a medical emergency off the coast of Miami, Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hoisted the victim to safety after he suffered some sort of injury about six miles off shore.

Crews brought the man back to Miami and transported him to an area hospital in unknown condition.

