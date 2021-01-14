Make-A-Wish surprises Coral Springs girl with one-of-a-kind golf cart

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - One brave Coral Springs girl received the golf cart of her dreams, thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Make-A-Wish Foundation organizers delivered a custom golf cart to 12-year-old Kendra Wroblewski.

The golf cart had LED lights, a sound system and decorative sunflowers painted on the sides.

“It was what I would have imagined, what I thought it would be and even better,” said Wroblewski.

Wroblewski has Crohn’s disease and has spent some time in the hospital. Her family reached out to Make-A-Wish in an effort to lift her spirits.

“I was excited for her because she’s wanted this,” said Carly Wroblewski, Kendra’s mother. “It’s been a blessing. She’s been sick, and this was just something that really lifted her spirits.”

Carly said Kendra fell in love with golf carts after a camping trip she took with some friends.

Keeping the surprise a secret wasn’t easy, though.

“I’ve known about a week, kept it quiet,” said Carly. “My husband and I knew. I’ve like, not let her go near my phone because that had the information on it that would give it away.”

Organizers at Make-A-Wish Foundation were just as happy to bring a smile to Kendra’s face.

“Never gets old to see another wish fulfilled and another life changed and another life impacted,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida COO Richard Kelly.

The 12-year-old was also given a vanity license plate, as well as additional goodies.

Family members said they’re grateful to everyone who helped make the surprise happen.

“From the bottom of my heart, just complete gratitude. Thank you to everybody from the whole process,” said Carly.

Kendra said she already has plans for what she’s going to do with her new ride.

“Ride around with my friends when they come over and when I go camping,” she said.

To operate a golf cart drivers must be at least 14 years old, so Kendra will have to wait just a couple of years to drive it herself.

