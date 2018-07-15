FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As some graduating students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School get ready to go off to college, Macy’s wanted to make that transition a little easier.

The company gave 17 students Macy’s gift cards and took the teens on a shopping spree at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

But that wasn’t all they got. The students also received scholarships to pay for their higher education.

“They have some of the brightest futures that we’ve come across, and just to put a smile on their face means a great deal to us,” said Shaun Robbins, vice president store manager at the Galleria location.

Stoneman Douglas grad Mariam Ramirez said she appreciates the generous gesture.

“It feels very nice. I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” she said. “They’ve been so nice through the whole process of the scholarship and at the ceremony.”

The funds for the scholarships were raised through both employee and customer donations over a two-week period.

