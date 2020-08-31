M-DCPS says virtual school system issues are being resolved after students, teachers cannot connect online

MIAMI (WSVN) - The first day of virtual schooling for Miami-Dade County started off with some problems accessing the virtual system.

On Monday morning, some students and teachers expressed frustration after having problems connecting online.

Issues ranged from slowdowns to not being able to get onto the website as well as the website crashing.

Some students were able to get into their virtual classrooms, but their teachers were locked out.

The District's data center is experiencing external connectivity issues with the Internet from https://t.co/LKKWIpBJ4i. The problem has been identified and staff is working diligently to resolve it. We thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/yWju9C38eJ — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) August 31, 2020

7News spoke with a second grader who described how his first day back to school went.

When asked what he experienced, Joshua Guzman replied, “I couldn’t get on. It loads, but when I press it, like a bunch of times, it came to the same page that doesn’t work.”

The district cited external connectivity issues with the third party that runs the platform.

Guzman and his father were eventually able to get to the login page, but once they clicked the sign-in button, the website crashed.

“The site crashing down, it’s going to be very difficult, especially if they have any type of Zoom meetings,” said Mario Guzman. “The connectivity is not going to be there.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools tweeted that they are aware of the issues and that it is being resolved.

