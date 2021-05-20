M-DCPS partners with digital health platform to offer free at-home COVID-19 testing

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public Schools district is working to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The district teamed up with the digital platform eMed to provide free home tests to students and their families.

The virtually guided test gives results in 15 minutes.

“We are democratizing healthcare by increasing access to otherwise under-served communities,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

So far, 1,000 tests have been handed out.

