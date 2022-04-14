(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools honored some school employees during a school board meeting.

On Wednesday, the school board named Analy Rodriguez the 2021-2022 Office Employee of the Year and Latisha Lewis was named the Paraprofessional School Support Personnel of the Year.

“It feels great,” said Lewis. “It’s a great honor to represent Miami-Dade County Public Schools as Paraprofessional of the Year.”

“It feels great,” Rodriguez said. “I’m a product of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and I’m honored to win in a district that I believe in and I’m a part of.”

Rodriguez works for Blue Lakes Elementary as secretary and treasurer.

She’s been with the school district for five years.

Lewis brings her award home to her alma mater — Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College.

