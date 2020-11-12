Lowe’s hosts drive-thru supply distributions to help community members affected by Eta

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lowe’s is helping communities bounce back after Tropical Storm Eta by holding a bucket brigade.

The drive-thru distribution of buckets filled with supplies was held at three of their stores, Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured Lowe’s workers distributing the buckets and putting them in the trucks of several vehicles at their store located along Northwest 57th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

“We actually have three [distributions] that are going on: one here, one in Pembroke Pines and one at the Lowe’s in Hialeah,” said Lowe’s store manager Joe Greeley.

It has been days since Tropical Storm Eta impacted South Florida, and still, flooding conditions remain for several people.

“I had to stay home for Monday and Tuesday,” said Domingo Cernadas whose patio flooded. “On Wednesday I was finally able to go to the park in the morning. I live on 52nd there and, well, it’s still flooded, part of it even today.”

Lowe’s handed out 500 free buckets full of cleanup supplies such as water, flashlights, trash bags, bug spray and DampRid at each drive-thru distribution.

“We saw a lot of flooding in the communities. A lot of our associates are from the community so they were impacted [and] a lot of our customers so this was just an opportunity for us to give back,” said Greeley.

The hope for the company is that along with the supplies, they are giving members of the community who are dealing with damage after the storm one less thing to worry about.

“We started at 10 a.m. and we’re going to go until it lasts,” said Greeley.

