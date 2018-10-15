Looter fatally shot while trying to steal fire marshal’s car after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A looter was shot while trying to steal a fire marshal’s cruiser in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

According to WPMI, witness Landon Swett said he and his family was outside when he saw a man getting ready to steal the marked car — which still had its emergency lights flashing.

“He yelled at me a little bit. He said, ‘Oh, I’m looting,’ and he opened the door to the police officer’s SUV with the lights going, got in it and shut the door,” said Swett.

Swett said he and family went to go back inside. But by the time they were only halfway through the door, Swett said he heard gunshots.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to WEAR that a Florida State Fire Marshall was involved in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it is investigating the shooting incident.

