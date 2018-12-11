Longtime Miami Lakes librarian fatally shot at traffic light

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a gunman who fatally shot a librarian in Miami Gardens.

MIami Gardens Police units were dispatched to the scene near a Dade County Federal Credit Union along South State Road 7, Monday night.

When officers arrived, they discovered 47-year-old Jamie Humet suffering from a gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared him dead at the scene.

The @MGPDFL is requesting information on the Homicide of Jaime Humet.

Anyone with information is urged to call MGPD Detective S. Horne at 305-474-1560 or if you’d like to remain anonymous call @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-TIPS(8477). @CBSMiami @nbc6 @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @Univision23 pic.twitter.com/843GYEVC3H — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) December 12, 2018

Officials said Humet had stopped by the bank on his way home from work and believe the shooting was a robbery attempt. They clarified that nothing was taken in the process.

“I’m guessing he took off. They took the gun, pointed it at the back window, pulled the trigger and shot him square in the back and killed him,” his brother Nick Humet said.

Friends and family described Humet as a loving, law-abiding family man who lived with his mother and dogs.

“This is a man who’s never done anything wrong to anybody,” said Nick. “Never been in a fight, never had a drink, never smoked, never fought with a woman. His whole life was dedicated to his family.”

He also devoted 20 years of his life to Miami-Dade County as a librarian in Miami Lakes.

“Knowing Jamie’s personality and his habits, he wasn’t the type to get in any kind of problems,” his uncle Juan Crespi said. “He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

Humet’s brother said he received a phone call that evening from Jamie asking if the family needed anything from the grocery store.

Hours later, detectives from the homicide unit came to the family’s Northeast Miami-Dade home to inform them that their loved one had been shot to death.

“My brother had $40 in his pocket and they didn’t even take it,” Crespi said. “They just killed him. My mother will never, ever be the same.”

The family said the libary he worked at was closed for the day to recognize his passing.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

