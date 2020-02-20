Lockdown lifted for South Dade High School after unfounded report of a weapon near campus

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary lockdown at South Dade Senior High School has been lifted after police investigated an unfounded report of someone armed with a weapon near the campus.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officers responded to the school, located along Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

MDCPS officials said a student submitted a tip they had seen someone with a weapon near the school.

A 7News viewer took a picture of several police cruisers outside of the school.

Authorities searched the campus as a precaution, but MDCPS officials said the tip was not believed to be credible.

Update: Lockdown lifted @SDSHS. Exhaustive search produced negative results. Students and staff are safe. The school day has resumed as usual. #SafetyFirstMDCPS — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 20, 2020

Inside of the school, students took videos showing officers checking classrooms with their weapons drawn.

A MDPD helicopter hovered above the school and surrounding area as well.

7News cameras captured several concerned parents gathered outside of the school.

Just before 10 a.m., officials said the lockdown was lifted.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where parents could be seen making their way onto the school’s campus.

