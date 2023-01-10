MIAMI (WSVN) - Family Action Network Movement (FANM) and several ally organizations will hold a commemoration and tribute to the victims of the 7.0 Richter scale earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010.

The hurricane destroyed Haiti’s entire infrastructure and killed over 250,000 people.

This commemoration will occur on Thursday, January 12 beginning at 3:00 pm at the Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, 6136 N Miami Ave, Miami Fl 33127.

FANM will be remembering the hundreds of thousands of Haitians who lost their lives, along with those who sustained permanent injuries 13 years ago.

“We are gathering in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Haiti to remember one of the worst crises in modern history and to honor those who were killed and wounded as a result. We encourage all to join us to pray for the people of Haiti as they continue to face serious problems including a crippling infrastructure and grave human rights abuses. Let us come together to remember, reflect and pray for a strong, just and thriving Haiti!” said Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of FANM.

FANM works in three main areas that focus on the transitional and cultural adjustment needs of immigrant families: Family Intervention and Empowerment, Immigration and Citizenship Services and Community Economic Development.

