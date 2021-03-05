Local leaders urge spring breakers to social distance, wear masks as crowds grow

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the race to vaccinate picks up speed, a big worry to local leaders are the crowds that come with the spring break season.

Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale are cities where spring breakers usually flock to, and local leaders are urging visitors and residents to be safe.

Last weekend, beaches were crowded, and the crowds are expected to grow this coming weekend.

In Miami Beach, officials are restricting the beaches normal open hours, and sidewalk cafes are closing at midnight.

In Fort Lauderdale, no Lyfts or Ubers are allowed along A1A, which is usually congested during spring break.

Signage has been put up in hotspot areas reminding people to follow the rules that have been in place for almost a year. These include maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

7News spoke with people who said the crowds are significantly smaller compared to past years.

“Not near the number of people this year as it was last year,” said resident Roy Moore.

“If everyone follows the rules and stays six feet away from each other, wears their masks in the bars, things like that can definitely keep from spreading it,” said resident Yann Meyjonade.

Fort Lauderdale officials debated implementing a curfew, but decided against it. They said, however, if any business or restaurant breaks the rules put in place, they are at risk of being shut down.

