MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, were behind an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, a man entered the convenience store near Southwest Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the robber, who wore a black mask, pointed a handgun at the clerks and demanded that they open the cash register.

One of the clerks, Jorge Campos, described the tense moments.

“I was working at the cashier, and [suddenly] somebody was coming in. He told me, ‘I’ll shoot if you don’t give me the money. Open the register and give me all the money.'” he said.

Officials said the victims complied and and handed over about $300.

“I tell him, ‘Relax, please don’t shoot it. I want to give you all the money, but relax, please, OK?'” said Campos.

Meanwhile, detectives said, the second subject remained at the door and held it open before both men fled the scene.

Police said the gun-wielding subject stands between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, has a slim build and was wearing a read and black hoodie, black jeans and sneakers. The subject by the door stands between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, has a medium build and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and red, black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.