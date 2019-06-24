Lightning sparks fire in NW Miami-Dade backyard shed; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have put out a fire in the backyard shed of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade that, officials said, was caused by lightning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 3:45 p.m., Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the backyard fully engulfed. Photos taken by crews captured heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the structure.

Officials confirmed crews were able to extinguish the flames at around 5 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the charred remnants of the property.

Officials said the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews have shut down Northwest 100th Street between 11th and 12th avenues while they clear the area.

