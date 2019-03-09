Lauderhill woman says family swiped pricey package from home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill homeowner was left stunned and in disbelief after, she said, a family of crafty crooks stole her expensive package from outside her residence.

Bronica Creque said the porch pirates struck Friday afternoon at her home along Northwest 58th Avenue.

“I was in shock because it was a family,” she said.

The victim said they targeted her home after a package containing her husband’s birthday present was delivered. When she came home, the package was nowhere to be found.

“I know he really wanted this Alexa, and I was so happy that it came, only to find out that it was stolen,” said Creque.

She then ran to the home of her neighbor, who has a camera pointed directly at her front door.

That’s when she realized the suspect was a family of thieves.

The surveillance video shows the delivery driver dropping off the package. Seconds after the driver left, a man, a woman and two small children entered the frame and appeared to scope out the house before they left.

Moments later, the woman in the group returned and swiped the package.

“That was the sad part. You’re teaching these kids how to steal,” said Creque.

Angry and out more than $100, the homeowner immediately contacted police. Now she wants to prevent those responsible from stealing again and possibly ruining another person’s birthday.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s a package, and they picked it up and ran,'” said Creque. “They’re actually seen walking back and forth. This is their day-to-day, 9-to-5.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

