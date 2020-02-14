Lauderhill PD: Dad in custody after slashing daughter, another girl with machete

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two girls have been transported to the hospital after, authorities said, one of the girls’ father slashed them with a machete in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Northwest 11th Street and 44th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the 10-year-old and 17-year-old victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries.

One victim sustained injuries to her upper body while the other sustained an injury to her arm.

Officials said the gruesome incident stemmed from an argument the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Dennis Reid, was having with his estranged wife. Investigators said Reid is the 10-year-old girl’s father.

Lauderhill Police said Reid fled the scene but later turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.

“I think it’s crazy,” said one neighbor. “For somebody to do that to kids, I am very much hurting. See? I can’t even stand up, I’m sitting here.”

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.