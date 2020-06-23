Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 103,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,200

(WSVN) - There are now more than 103,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,238 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 103,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,286 from Monday’s update.

There are now 26,822 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 11,744 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 11,180 and 166 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,325 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.