Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 26,000 deaths exceed 700

There are now more than 26,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 774 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 26,314 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 314 from late Sunday morning.

There are 9,354 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,971 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,170, and 73 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 3,813 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

